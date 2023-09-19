Kuwait Oil Price Down 32 Cents To$98.06 Pb

KUWAIT, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 32 cents to US$98.06 per barrel on Monday as opposed to US$98.38 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

The Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went in the opposite direction, gaining 50 and 70 cents each to settle at $94.43 per barrel and

$91.48 pb respectively, state news agency (KUNA) reported.