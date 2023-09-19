UNE Rgnises Jingmai Mountain's Old Tea Forests As World Heritage Site

RIYADH, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain, located in Pu'er, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, was formally inscribed onto the UNEWorld Heritage list this Sunday.

The announcement was made during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Global Times reported.

This recognition marks Jingmai Mountain as the first-ever World Heritage site dedicated to tea culture. With this addition, China now boasts a total of 57 sites on the coveted list, reaffirming its rich cultural and natural heritage.

The journey to this monumental achievement has been a testament to the dedication and commitment of the local administration and villagers. Over the last 12 years, both parties have collaborated intensively to ensure the ecological development of traditional villages, ancient tea plantations, and the encompassing forests.

Furthermore, the blend of advanced scientific methodologies with traditional tea processing techniques has been a game-changer for the local community. Not only has this approach helped in preserving ancient practices, but it has also been instrumental in uplifting the community from poverty, guaranteeing a better quality of life for its residents.