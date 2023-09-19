Sheikh Zayed Book Award To Host Cultural Seminar With Euro-Arab Foundation In Granada

ABU DHABI, 19th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Book Award will host an international seminar on 28th September in collaboration with the Euro-Arab Foundation for Higher Studies (FUNDEA) in Granada, where the event will take place.

The seminar titled 'Arab Literature and World Literature: What is the Arabic Literary Canon?' will discuss the importance of Arabic literature in academia and publishing and explore the history and theoretical frameworks specific to this rich literary canon.

The seminar is part of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award's commitment to cross-cultural exchange and promoting Arabic language and literature worldwide. A longstanding cultural crossroads, Granada is an ideal host city, possessing a literary history that spans centuries and is intertwined with Arabic literature and culture.

The Sheikh Zayed Book Award delegation includes Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of the Award and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC); and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC.

The seminar will bring together renowned experts, speakers, and practitioners in Arabic literature, Islamic studies, and translation studies from Spain and around the world.

Through the event, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award aims to raise awareness of the Award among Spanish academic networks in Spain, especially academic and literary institutions.

This collaboration also aims to increase awareness of Arabic culture and literature in Spain by building a long-term relationship with partners such as FUNDEA and the University of Granada, to organise additional future events involving writers, academics and experts in Arabic culture from Spanish universities.