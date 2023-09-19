Adaptive Learning Software Market To Surpassd 7.94 Billion By 2027, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 22.1%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global adaptive learning software market size was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their latest report titled "Global Adaptive Learning Software Market Forecast, 2023-2027." The emergence of advanced computing technologies in education systems are expected to promote the expansion of the market. Collaboration of DreamBox Learning and Nevada Association of School Administrators to Spur Opportunities, states Fortune Business InsightsTM.

Key Industry Development Houghton Mifflin Harcourt purchased Waggle, an adaptive learning solution provider, to integrate the latter's platform with Houghton's core curriculum programs and services to create personalized learning experiences for learners. DreamBox Learning announced that it has added new features to its online math program to better support hybrid and virtual school models amid COVID-19 disruptions.

Key Takeaways

Adaptive learning software market size in North America was USD 545.1 million in 2019

Increasing Trend for Self-Directed Learning to Propel Market Growth

Growing Utilization of Advanced Technologies Will Favor Market Growth

Integration of AR/VR in Adaptive Learning to Gain Traction for Educators

Low Cost and Minimal IT Dependency to Fuel Demand for Cloud-Based Software Inclination Towards Innovative Learning to Increase Demand for K-12 Software

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the global adaptive learning software market are Cerego, Curriculum Associates, LLC, D2L Corporation, Docebo, DREAMBOX LEARNING, Fishtree, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Imagine Learning, Kidaptive, Knewton, Inc., Macmillan, McGraw Hill, New Leaf Technologies, Paradiso, Pearson, Realizeit, SAS, Scootpad, Smart Sparrow, Pty Ltd, Fuel Education LLC, EdSurge Inc., Wiley, aNewSpring, Intetics Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, intellAdapt, Domoscio, GradeSlam”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 22.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 7.94 Billion Base Year 2019 Adaptive Learning Software Market Size in 2019 USD 1.61 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Deployment, End User and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Preference for Game-Based Learning Software to Augment Market Growth

Organizations nowadays are working to enhance their training methods by developing game-based learning that will enthrall and inspire trainees. Gamification has the ability to increase retention rates and the relevance of the material in the workplace. It is regarded as a great use in education and training to boost performance and long-term devotion to the work at hand. In order to improve learning throughout the entire organisation, businesses are eager to deploy game-based solutions like adaptive learning software.

Furthermore, the increasing reliability of virtual learning among students will push the growth of the adaptive learning software market. Similarly, the rising government support to provide free education through adaptive learning will have an excellent effect on the market. Besides, the growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning such as one-to-one instructions, greater time efficiency, confidence-based approach, the capability to create individualized learning paths, and personalized learning for a heterogenegroup will subsequently foster the healthy growth of the market.





Segmentation

By Deployment



On Premise Cloud

By End User



K-12

Higher Education Corporate

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Expanding Collaborations

The largest market share is anticipated to be held by North America throughout the forecasted period. The market in North America is expanding as a result of the expanding partnerships and collaborations between digital education suppliers and institutions for integrating cutting-edge software into current educational paradigms.

During the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest growth. The expansion of the Asia Pacific adaptive learning software market is anticipated to be fueled by the government's expanding measures to enhance the digital infrastructure in the education sector.

The Middle East and Africa and South America are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product with encountering the least possible obstacles. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both companies.





