(MENAFN) During a meeting regarding the draft federal budget for 2024-2026, Leader Vladimir Putin declared that the Russian economy had successfully weathered an extraordinary degree of external pressure and had fully bounced back. He asserted, "In general, we can say that the stage of recovery of the Russian economy has been completed." Putin attributed this resilience to Russia's ability to withstand what he characterized as an unprecedented onslaught of sanctions imposed by certain ruling elites in Western countries, which Moscow perceives as unfriendly.



Furthermore, Putin highlighted a significant milestone by stating that Russia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had returned to the level it held two years ago. This achievement was seen as a noteworthy indicator of the Russian economy's ability to withstand the challenges posed by external pressures.



The leader also underscored the importance of fostering an environment conducive to ensuring stable and long-term development for Russia. This sentiment reflects the government's commitment to laying the groundwork for sustained economic growth in the face of international sanctions and external challenges.

