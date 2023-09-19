Qatari Hotels Association Meets With Vice President Of Qatar Tourism

Doha, Qatar: The Qatari Hotels Association (QHA) held a meeting with Saad Al Kharji, Deputy Chairperson of Qatar Tourism, along with his accompanying delegation from Qatar Tourism. The meeting aimed at discussing the current situation of the hotel and tourism sector in Qatar and enhancing cooperation between QHA and Qatar Tourism in a way that serves the growth and prosperity of the hotel sector, in the presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QHA Chairman.

The meeting was also attended by Omar Al Fardan, QHA Second Deputy to the Chairman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Thani, QHA Secretary General, and the founding members Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Sheikh Nayef bin Eid Al Thani, and Nasser Sulaiman Al Haider, Nasser Matar Al Kuwari, CEO - Katara Hospitality, and Sarah Abdullah, Deputy Director General of the Qatari Businessmen Association, in addition to a number of executive directors of Qatari hotels.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Kharji praised the great role that the Qatari hotels played in the success of the World Cup, as well as the great role that the state played, whether through providing the infrastructure or the services and events that accompanied the success of the largest sport event in the world, stressing the necessity of investing this success to continue strengthening the role of the tourism sector and its effective contribution to the national economy.

His Excellency also talked about a road map and a special agenda for the upcoming activities and events that will take place during the last quarter of 2023 and for the entire year 2024, which will be announced in an expanded meeting that includes the different stakeholders in the hotel and tourism sector.

During the meeting, The Qatari Hotels Association extended its sincere congratulations for the trust placed by H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, in Saad Al Kharji as QTA Deputy Chairperson, hoping that this position will be the beginning of a fruitful and constructive cooperation between the two sides to develop the sector by activating the real partnership between private sector companies and Qatar Tourism

to serve the national economy.

For his part, Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, QHA Chairman, said that our wise government is keen to solve the challenges that the private sector faces and provide full support to be a true partner in the country's economic development, believing that the tourism sector is among the promising economic sectors that creates growth and is a very important pillar in Qatar Vision 2030, calling the need for cooperation to overcome obstacles in the interest of Qatari

tourism. Sheikh Faisal also stressed the true partnership between the Qatari Hotels Association and Qatar Tourism, and that the first meeting is very constructive, and will be followed by other meetings that will enable putting the tourism and hotel sector on the right track and contribute to the development of the sector, highlighting the necessity of unifying the point of contact with Qatar Tourism to facilitate the communication between the different stakeholders.

Saad Al Kharji, QTA deputy chairperson, stated that the meeting with the Qatari Hotels Association is the first building block for discussing ways to develop the sector, indicating Qatar Tourism's readiness to cooperate with varigovernment agencies and ministries to resolve and overcome any obstacles, provided that there is a true commitment and partnership between Qatari hotels and Qatar Tourism.

For his part, Omar Al Fardan, QHA Second Deputy to the Chairman, appreciated the meeting outcomes, pointing out that the Qatari hotels played a distinguished role during the 2022 World Cup, confirming the importance of the tourism sector in Qatar National Vision

2030.

For his part, Sheikh Hamad Mohammed bin Fahd Al Thani, QHA Secretary General, said that tourism is an important sector in Qatar and has proven its ability to host major international events, especially during the recent World Cup, stressing that there will be intensive work with Qatar Tourism during the coming period and developing a clear strategy for work.

During the meeting, Nasser Matar Al Kuwari, CEO of Katara Hospitality, stressed that Qatar has paid great attention to the tourism and hotel industry, which makes this sector promising in the future and can contribute significantly to the national economy. Al Kuwari stressed the importance of Qatar's investments in the global hotel sector through Investing in major global capital.