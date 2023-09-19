Nickel Hydroxide Market Size Is Estimated To Reach$ 6.2 Billion In 2033 X Herald

The chemical compound nickel hydroxide (Ni(OH)2) is principally utilized in the manufacture of rechargeable nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries. In these batteries, it is a crucial part of the positive electrode (cathode), where it engages in reversible electrochemical reactions that store and release energy.

Due to their high energy density, good power output, and comparably low cost to other battery technologies like lithium-ion, NiMH batteries are frequently used in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric cars (EVs).

Due to the rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage systems, the market for nickel hydroxide has experienced tremendexpansion in recent years.

The need for nickel hydroxide is anticipated to increase as more nations and citizens adopt sustainable energy alternatives. Furthermore, nickel hydroxide is used for things other than batteries. It serves as a precursor for varinickel compounds and is utilised in ceramics and catalysts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global nickel hydroxide market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 3.2 billion

The market for nickel hydroxide is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% over the period of 2023-2033

Demand for nickel hydroxide during the historical period of 2018-2022 increased at a CAGR of 4.6%

The SAO market is set to witness a growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period The automobile segment is bolstering the market growth in North America, occupying around 33.0% market share.

“From Catalysts to Batteries, the Diverse Applications of Nickel Hydroxide Paves the Way for the Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

To fulfil the changing needs of battery producers, businesses concentrate on research and development to enhance the performance and efficacy of nickel hydroxide. This involves researching different production techniques or creating high-purity nickel hydroxide with improved electrochemical characteristics. Furthermore, major players may spend money on increasing their production capacity to fulfil the rising demand for nickel hydroxide. To obtain more production capacity, this can entail constructing new manufacturing facilities, renovating current ones, or forming strategic partnerships.

For instance :



Umicore and PowerCo, the new battery company of the Volkswagen Group, obtained full regulatory approvals for their joint venture announced in September 2022. The partners can now swiftly proceed to prepare for large-scale industrial production of cathode active materials (CAM) and precursor materials (PCAM) in Europe. In July 2021, Japan's Sumitomo invested US$ 424 m to boost battery materials production. By 2027, the firm plans to reach cathode materials production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per month.

Key Companies Profiled



American Elements

GFS Chemicals

Kansai Catalyst Co, Ltd.

Norn Nickel

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tanaka Chemicals Umicore

Segmentation of Nickel Hydroxide Industry Research



By Purity:



2N



2N5



3N



3N5



4N

5N

By Form:



Powder



Nano-Particle

Spherical

By Application:



Battery





Ni-MH



Ni-Cd



Electroplating



Catalysts





Photo-catalysis

Electro-catalysis

By End-use Industry:



Chemicals



Electricals

Automobiles

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

