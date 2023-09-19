Qatar Attends Session Ofuncil Of Arab Central Banks And Mary Authorities' Governors

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 47th ordinary session of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities' Governors, in Algeria on Sunday.

Advisor to the Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Fahad Al Thani represented the State of Qatar in the meeting, on behalf of Governor of QCB H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani. During the meeting, several topics on the agenda were discussed, and appropriate decisions were taken regarding them.