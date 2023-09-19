Al Shaqab Set To Host Hayaakum Festival

Doha, Qatar: The eagerly-anticipated Equine Education edition of the Hayaakum Festival is set to take place on September 22-23, 2023, at the prestigiAl Shaqab Longines Arena.

From 4:00 PM to 8:30 PM, this two-day extravaganza promises an array of activities that cater to horse enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

Equine Education edition takes the festival to a whole new level, offering an immersive and educational experience that celebrates the magnificent world of horses.

Attendees can look forward to a thrilling lineup of events, including: gymkhana, pony rides, lead rein riding sessions, bouncy castles, archery, arts and crafts, play station, vaulting and many more.

The Equine Education edition of Hayaakum Festival is not just about fun and entertainment; it's an opportunity to learn about and appreciate the majestic world of horses. Immerse yourself in the world of equestrianism and gain valuable insights into these incredible animals.

As a special highlight, the second day of the event will kick off with a training show starting at 3pm, featuring talented riders and their equine partners in a captivating display of skill and coordination. This Equine Education edition of Hayaakum Festival promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family.