International Cricketuncil Chief Meets Qatar Cricket Association President, Praises Qatar's Progress

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cricket Association President Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Thani met with President of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Greg Barclay and discussed the development of cricket in Doha and the Gulf.

Barclay praised the progress he witnessed in Qatar, from hosting global, international, and local competitions.

He mentioned that Qatar has taken significant steps in developing and spreading this sport, establishing a large base of practitioners.

Barclay congratulated the committee's chairman on Qatar's success in organising many significant international cricket tournaments and its unique role in the emergence of the Gulf Championship as the foremost competition for the Gulf countries.

Furthermore, Barclay confirmed that the International Cricket Council is looking forward, in the next cycle, to moving its events and competitions to new regions such as the Gulf. He indicated that this matter will be discussed in the calendar of tournaments for the upcoming cycle.