A Captivating Presence With Honda Sensing Technology

Doha, Qatar: Now available from Domathe all-new Honda ZR-V, a head turning compact SUV that offers the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality, and a purposeful driving experience. Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the Honda ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscibuyers who seek a stylish, powerful, and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life. The ZR-V perfectly embodies Honda's 'Advanced and Sporty' brand ambition, blending premium design, state-of-the-art technology and engaging driving characteristics.

ZR-V is a charismatic and energetic SUV that combines the confidence of an SUV and the elegance of a coupé. A purposeful stance and a bold front face provide a strong road presence that perfectly complements its dynamic performance, whilst slimline, full LED headlights and gloss black grille creates a sophisticated appearance, which continues along the side of the vehicle through to the sleek horizontal LED rear combination lights that neatly integrates into the tailgate. The interior of ZR-V is similarly class leading, with high quality, soft-touch materials and detailed finishing, combined with stylish lighting throughout the cabin to create a premium ambience.

Safety is a key priority for Honda, with all grades of the new ZR-V equipped with Honda SENSINGTM driver assistance which includes features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Collision Mitigation Braking System and Blind spot Indication system to help reduce the risk of an accident, whilst the Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body Structure and standard 8 Airbags help protect the driver and passengers in the event of a collision.

Honda ZR-V is powered by a turbo charged 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine that provides 180hp and 240Nm of torque, and fuel efficiency of up to 16.5km/Litre, giving a potential range of 940km from a full tank of gas. Whether you're accelerating from standstill or passing at speed, the turbocharged engine delivers a forceful response. It's mated to the latest generation of continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is tuned for a more natural response with early downshifts during braking for more engaging driving experience. With a starting price of QR113,999, the highly equipped LX model includes dual-zone Automatic Climate Control with rear AC vents, front and rear parking sensors, a 10.2” TFT Full Digital Driver Information Display and a 9” touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and wireless Apple Car-play, and a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.

The ZR-V is available to purchase now in seven exterior colours, five of which debut on this model (Super Platinum Gray Metallic, Premium Crystal GaMetallic, Platinum Crystal Blue Metallic, Midnight Blue Beam Pearl and Nordic Forest Pearl), interior colour options include Black or Grayage Fabric on LX or Grayage or Maroon Leather on EX.

Customers can experience the ZR-V in person at Honda Showroom located on East Industrial Road

The ZR-V is available starting from QR2,199 per month with a 3-month grace period and 0% downpayment option. Finance for Qatari's is available for 72 months and expats for 48 months. 1-year free registration and 5 years or 100,000 km warranty is also included.