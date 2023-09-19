Pierre Malini Opens First Flagship In Qatar's Printemps Doha

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is now home to the first Pierre Marcolini salon, located in Doha Oasis' department store Printemps Doha.

The long-awaited launch of Maison Pierre Marcolini in Doha took place yesterday and opened to an enthusiastic crowd who came to meet the world-renowned chocolatier, named Best Pastry Chef in the World, Pierre Marcolini himself, who was on hand to share his brand's one-of-a-kindphilosophy on chocolate making.

Boasting a welcoming and cozy seating area in feminine dusk pink tones, the Pierre Marcolini salon is ideally situated opposite Womenswear, providing the ideal after-shopping spot for customers to relax, satisfy their sweet tooth or take in a chocolate masterclass.

A 'craft' ice cream counter invites customers to enjoy a chilled treat too while for the first time ever, guests will have the opportunity to see the pastry chefs at work preparing freshly made chocolates and sweets, as well as customised orders at the Pierre Marcolini chocolate atelier.

In addition to exclusive pyramid-shaped, multi-drawer gift boxes, the salon offers Pierre Marcolini's signature collection of Grand Ctablets, crunchy pralines, delicimacarons, tasty chocolate hearts and exquisite pastries.

Pierre Marcolini's personal artistry is reflected everywhere, from the refined packaging to the high-quality ingredients chosen, which will no doubt win the heart and taste buds of customers alike. For something truly unique, customers and corporate companies can also place bespoke orders including tailor-made gift boxes, personalized sleeves and assortments that can be customised according to any requirements.

Opening hours as per Printemps Doha are Saturday to Wednesday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, Thursday from 10:00 am to 12:00 am and Friday from 1:00 pm to12:00 am, respectively. For more information, guests can contact 6008 1004.