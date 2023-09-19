Forex Today: Canadian Inflation Expected To Increase By 0.2%

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
Yesterday saw
Crude Oil
rise to new long-term highs, with WTI reaching a new 10-month high price, as markets showed fresh signs of tightness driven by OPEC supply cuts. This will attract trend traders to be involved on the long side. There will be a release of Canadian CPI (inflation) data later today, which is expected to show annualized inflation data unchanged, with a month-on-month increase of 0.2%, much lower than last month's increase of 0.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia released the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting, which showed as expected that the participants feel more monetary tightening may be required if inflation proves to be persistent but was not yet needed. The Forex market is seeing a slightly strongerDollar. Since the Tokyo open, the Japanese Yen has been the weakest major currency, while the New Zealand Dollar has been the strongest, although the moves are so small as to be effectively meaningless. However, theDollar remains within a valid long-term bullish trend, keeping
the USD/JPY currency pair
in foon the long side for trend traders. Sugar
futures rose yesterday to reach an area very near a new multi-year high price.
MENAFN19092023000131011023ID1107096212
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.