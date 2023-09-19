Immunos Therapeutics Appoints Dr.Nstanze Guenther As Senior Vice President, CMC And Technical Development

Schlieren (Zurich Area), Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, – September 19, 2023 – ImmunOs Therapeutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Constanze Guenther as Senior Vice President, CMC and Technical Development.

Dr. Guenther joins ImmunOs from Novartis Pharma, where she most recently served as Global Portfolio Head Cell Therapy focusing on the successful transition of cell therapy programs from research to commercialization. In this role, she headed a team of technical project leads responsible for all CMC aspects of these programs. Previously at Novartis, Dr. Guenther led a team of more than 300 associates as Site Head of the main European site for manufacturing of Kymriah, the first FDA approved cell therapy. Prior to joining Novartis, she was Laboratory Head of Process Development and Analytics at Cytos Biotechnology, where she led a team of scientists and engineers responsible for process development and production of clinical material for variproduct candidates. Dr. Guenther received an executive MBA from HSG (St. Gallen, Switzerland), and holds a PhD in protein biotechnology and a diploma in biology, both from the University of Halle, Germany.

"We warmly welcome Constanze to ImmunOs. We are excited to have her join the team and lead our CMC and technical development efforts to develop and manufacture novel protein- and antibody-based therapies," said Steve Coats, PhD, Chief Development Officer at ImmunOs. "Constanze brings an outstanding track record in the development and manufacturing of innovative biologics. Her breadth and depth of expertise in technical development, manufacturing and operations will be important for advancing our first-in-class pipeline of multi-functional immunotherapies to and through clinical development."

"I believe that ImmunOs ́ expertise in pioneering HLA-based therapeutics focusing on both oncology and immunology, led by IOS-1002, ImmunOs ́ lead clinical candidate in oncology, is at the forefront of current research," said Dr. Constanze Guenther, Senior Vice President, CMC and Technical Development at ImmunOs. "I am excited to use my expertise in the development and manufacturing of a broad range of novel biologics to help advance the Company ́s pipeline of innovative HLA-based therapies, which are designed to address both the adaptive and innate immune systems."

About ImmunOs Therapeutics AG

ImmunOs Therapeutics AG leverages its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The Company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells. ImmunOs' lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. ImmunOs is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with inflammatory diseases. The Company is supported by leading international investors including Samsara BioCapital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Gimv, Pfizer Ventures, BioMed Partners, Schroder Adveq, Mission BioCapital, GL Capital, PEAK6, and Fiscus. ImmunOs is located in Schlieren, Switzerland, and Gaithersburg, MD, USA.

