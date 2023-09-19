“Open source technologies have been a key driver in advancements in many industries, including financial services and Fintech,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network.“As a global leader in payment services, and a trusted technology partner for leading merchants and banks, we are pleased that Worldline is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“We continuously look for ways to integrate the best technologies in our payment solutions, which helps to deliver capabilities and services that our merchant and banks customers value and trust. We provide our customers safer and faster digital transaction services, and open source is a significant innovation driver in these offerings,” said Christophe Duquenne, Group Chief Technology & Operations Officer at Worldline.“We are pleased to join the Open Invention Network and support its role in protecting open source software.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at .

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] helps businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey – quickly, simply, and securely. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world. Worldline generated a 4.4 billion euros revenue in 2022. worldline

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The littest for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,700 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, please visit .

Media-Only Contact:

Ed Schauweker

AVID Public Relations for Open Invention Network



+1 (703) 963-5238