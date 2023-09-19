The President Of Uzbekistan Will Participate In The C5+1 Dialogue In Thea

President of Uzbekistan

During the visit, the President will address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting the United States. During the visit, the President will address the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President will inform the international community about the process of reforms in the country, results achieved in human rights, and socio-political modernization. The president is also expected to promote several essential efforts of regional and global importance.

In addition, the Leader of Uzbekistan will attend the meeting of the heads of U.S. and Central Asian leaders in“C5+1” format, held at the proposal of the U.S. President.

It should be noted that the United States is one of the leading and most reliable partners of Uzbekistan in the Western hemisphere. The deep-rooted relationship between the two countries has risen to a new level in recent years. The issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States, first of all, as part of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between the two countries, were considered.

Interaction and exchanges are intensifying. Bilateral trade indicators are growing. Successful cooperation projects with the participation of leading U.S. companies are increasing. Important humanitarian programs are being implemented.

The history of interaction shows that the United States, which was among the first to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan, remains one of the most reliable partners for 30 years. Bilateral relations have a solid foundation and are traditionally reliable.

Large-scale activity has been carried out to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Declaration on the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Framework between the United States of America and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed in 2002, played a decisive role.

The official visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the United States on May 15-17 has been a solid impefor developing a partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States. This was recognized by high-ranking U.S. leaders and business and academic sector representatives as the historical event that reactivated multifaceted and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

In November 2020, Uzbekistan and the United States decided to turn annual bilateral consultations into a strategic partnership dialogue. The parties are developing close cooperation in policy, security, economics, and human dimensions.

During the current administration of the United States, Tashkent and Washington continue to strengthen collaboration further, which is based on trust, and improve their efforts to bring strategic partnership in all areas of cooperation, and continue their efforts to take the strategic partnership to a new level in all areas of cooperation.

Relations between Uzbekistan and the United States have a solid contractual and legal framework. The two countries have adopted more than 100 documents in varinature. Inter-MFA Political Consultations are regularly held to deepen cooperation, strengthen political dialogue, and fight against regional security, terrorism, and organized crime.

One of the essential directions of cooperation between the two countries is a trade and economic partnership. The parties constantly seek to expand trade and economic ties and strengthen economic relations.

Trade turnover has been growing over the past three years. For example, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with the United States amounted to $436.8 million (exports – $68.5 million, imports – $368.3 million) in 2022. This shows that it has increased compared to 2021 ($426.3 million) and 2020 ($277 million).

Cultural and humanitarian ties are of great importance in strengthening bilateral relations. Cooperation in this area is also developing steadily. The U.S. government welcomes the comprehensive reforms being carried out in the country to improve the quality of education, the educational base, and the professional skills of teachers. The Parties are committed to further deepening cooperation in education, implementing joint projects in education, and further deepening cooperation in science.

Healthcare, environmental protection, information technology, agriculture, seismology, and others are promising areas.

Constructive collaboration between Uzbekistan and the United States is also carried out in a multilateral format, especially on the global and regional agenda, within the UN and the C5+1.

The Leader of Uzbekistan will take part in the meeting of the heads of the U.S. and Central Asian leaders in“C5+1” format, held at the invitation of the U.S. President. The“Central Asia + USA” format meeting has been held before, but this meeting is held at the highest level with the participation of heads of state for the first time.

Nurullo Nasriyev

National News Agency of Uzbekistan

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other