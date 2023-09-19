Blockchain In Retail Market Size To Surpassd 2,082.8 Million By 2028, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 42.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune,India, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Blockchain in Retail Market Size was valued at USD 126.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 172.2 Million in 2021 to USD 2,082.8 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period. The surging demand for the product from end-users such as retail as well as supply chain is expected to navigate the demand for solution in retail. Key Industry Developments- Crunchfish developed crunchcoins in an ethereum blockchain. The crunchcoin focuses to offer cryptocurrencies that may be utilized in physical retail.

Key Takeaways-

Blockchain in Retail Market Size in North America was USD 63.1 million in 2020

Major driving factors include enhanced customer experience, cost saving and efficiency

The platform/solutions segment has the largest share in the global market.

Global demand is driven by rising retail projects across developed nations Supply chain management will drive the market in the forecast period, 2023-2028

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report- “IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (Texas, U.S.), Accenture Plc (Dublin, Ireland),Tata Consultancy Services (Maharashtra, India), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, U.S.),CiSystems Inc. (California, U.S.), Auxesis Services and Technologies (P) Ltd. (Mumbai, India),Guardtime (Lausanne, Switzerland), Sofocle Technologies (Uttar Pradesh, India), Capgemini SE (France, Paris)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 42.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 2,082.8 Million Base Year 2020 Blockchain in Retail Market Size in 2020 USD 126.8 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Type, Application and Geography





Drivers and Restraints-

Amplified and Refined Transaction Transparency to Help Market Growth.

The integration of blockchain technology in the retail sector offers numerbenefits such as secure, cost-effective, and swift payment processing through encoded distributed ledgers. This technology allows for real-time verification of transactions without the need for intermediaries like banks or clearinghouses. As digital payments continue to grow in the retail industry, there is an increasing demand for distributed ledger technology. The adoption of blockchain technology in retail is expected to enhance efficiency, traceability, safety, and transparency.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Component



Platform/ Solutions Services

By Type



Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain Consortium Blockchain

By Application



Supply Chain Management

Food Safety Management

Customer Data Management

Identity Management

Compliance Management

Billing Transaction Processing Others





Regional Insights:

North America held the largest blockchain in retail market share in 2020. The region has recorded significant capitalization in blockchain in retail services and technology to preserve its position in the global market.

Companies in Europe are expansively adopting the notion of blockchain technology on account of the factor that the region is anticipated to surge with a considerable growth rate.

The market growth in Asia Pacific is steered by dominating nations such as India China, South Korea, and Japan.

In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, the implementation of technology is sustained by increasing embracement of digital technologies as well as government programs.





Competitive Landscape-

Procurements Commenced by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market incessantly root for proficient tactics to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product by facing least imaginable hurdles. One such proficient tactic is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both involved companies.





FAQs

How big is the blockchain in retail market?

Blockchain in retail market size was USD 126.8 million in 2020. It is expected to reach USD 2082.8 million by 2028.

How fast is the blockchain in retail market growing?

The blockchain in retail market will exhibit a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028





About Us-

