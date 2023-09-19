President Abbas Meets With Leaders Of The Palestinianmunity In The

The President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, Tuesday met with leaders of the Palestinian community in the United States of America, on the sidelines of his participation in the work of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President briefed the community leaders on developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, political developments in light of the blockage of the political process, and the conditions that Palestinian people are experiencing as a result of the occupation and its aggressive practices against their land and Islamic and Christian sanctities, as well as the ongoing settlement expansion operations.

President Abbas said that the Israeli government continues to undermine any opportunity to achieve a just peace based on international legitimacy and international law, by continuing its settlement policy, incursions, arrests, and land seizures.

The President reviewed the efforts made by the leadership in all international forums, to confront unilateral Israeli decisions, which violate international law and international legitimacy resolutions, and undermine the chances of reaching a just and comprehensive peace.

The President stressed the Palestinian position on the necessity of achieving just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, leading to the establishment of an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 borders.

The President praised the role of the Palestinian community in the United States of America in supporting Palestinian people, stressing the importance of its role in forming an American public opinion supportive of Palestinian national cause.