Federalurt Rees To Release Erwin Sperisen

The ECHR ruling came into force last week, without being appealed.

The international body acknowledged that, at the time of a previrequest for his release in 2017, the observations of a judge of the Geneva Court of Appeal and Revision“went beyond the statement of a mere suspicion”. The judge refused the request on the grounds that“Erwin Sperisen's conviction was probable”. The ECHR ruled“that the applicant could reasonably fear that the judge had a preconceived idea on the question of his guilt”.

+ Switzerland criticised by Strasbourg court for judge's lack of impartiality

On Thursday, Sperisen's lawyer, Giorgio Campa, called for his client to be released. In his view, the recognition of a biased court should have led to the immediate release of his client.“My client has never had a fair trial,” he said.

On Friday, the Federal Court refused Sperisen's request for release. It stated that he was not being held under its authority and added that the ECHR ruling had no direct effect on the substance of the Swiss-Guatemalan dual national's conviction. The Geneva Public Prosecutor's Office is of the same opinion, and has not received an application for his release.

For Giorgio Campa, the Swiss judicial authorities“do not wish to assume the consequences of such a denial of justice”.

+ The citizens that Switzerland would like to disown

“This is an unprecedented miscarriage of justice,” he told Swiss public radio, RTS.“And the consequences for our judicial institutions are such that they are reluctant to do the right thing and re-establish a situation that complies with human rights.”

In the face of what he sees as“an injustice that defies comprehension”, Campa has taken his case to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, the decision-making body of the human rights organisation, to force Switzerland to apply the ECHR ruling.