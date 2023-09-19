Indian FM: Canada's claims of India’s engagement in killing of Canadian Sikh leader ‘absurd, motivated’

(MENAFN) India declared on Tuesday that claims of its engagement in any action of ferocity in Canada are "absurd and motivated" and asked the Canadian administration to conduct "prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil."



The declaration by India’s Foreign Ministry occurred following Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau stated on Monday that there are “credible allegations” that the administration of India was responsible of the assassination of Sikh head Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia.



Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 in front of a Sikh temple in the town of Surrey. No detentions have been conducted.



"Similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected," India’s Foreign Ministry stated, also saying "we are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law."



Emphasizing that such "unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists" who have been given "shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry noted that the "inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern."

