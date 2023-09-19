EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Enapter AG expands product portfolio with 'AEM Flex 120' electrolyser

19.09.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS

Enapter AG expands product portfolio with "AEM Flex 120" electrolyser



First AEM electrolyser matching requirements for decarbonising process heat applications

Already very high demand for new product, e.g. for refuelling station projects, shows a wide range of further possible applications

Product launch of the AEM Flex 120 will be in Saerbeck on September 21, 2023 First order already received; delivery planned for autumn 2023

Berlin, September 19, 2023. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) is strategically expanding its product portfolio with the launch of a new AEM electrolyser, the "AEM Flex 120". The primary application areas of the new electrolyser will be industrial projects and hydrogen refuelling projects. The AEM Flex 120 features a total of 50 AEM Stack core modules. It can produce around 53 kilogrammes of hydrogen per day, corresponding to nominal power of 120 kW, with a purity of 99.999 percent with optional dryer at an output pressure of 35 bar. The AEM Flex 120 will be officially unveiled in front of partners and system integrators on 21 September in Saerbeck, Germany. The corresponding production capacities have already been set up so that the first AEM Flex 120 can be delivered before the end of the year.

Especially energy-intensive companies that have furnaces and ovens, for example, to produce tiles, ceramics, or glass, are looking for emission-free and highly scalable alternatives to fossil fuels and are already showing great interest in Enapter's flexible solutions. Enapter's integrated and proprietary energy management software also allows energy generation, storage, and transmission to be planned, managed, and controlled automatically and remotely. This ensures the efficient use of available energy resources and a reliable hydrogen or power supply and minimises maintenance.

The first AEM Flex 120 will be delivered to the German brick producer ABC-Klinker in autumn 2023. With it, the company will have a device to produce low-cost, clean gas that can be used to immediately start decarbonising its manufacturing processes. The hydrogen produced with the AEM Flex 120 will be fed into the company's gas mix. The plan is to gradually increase the share of hydrogen in the gas mix to 100 % and tbecome completely CO2-free. Other applications for the Aem Flex 120 include mobility solutions for forklift, car, and charging stations, as well as electricity storage for peak load reduction and energy self-sufficiency. With the AEM Flex 120, companies can optimise their energy mix and position themselves even more resiliently against price fluctuations on the gas markets.

Sebastian-JusSchmidt, CEO of Enapter: "The AEM Flex 120 is an excellent addition to our existing product portfolio. It is a self-contained and ready-to-use product that allows industrial companies and energy developers to quickly start producing green hydrogen. Thanks to its flexibility, the AEM Flex 120 can be adapted to individual customer needs and can tbe used in almost all sectors."



About Enapter Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and tdrive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the series and mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale and almost anywhere in the world. The modular systems are already used by more than 340 companies in more than 50 countries worldwide, including in the energy, mobility, industrial, heating and telecommunications sectors. The Enapter Group has its headquarters in Germany and an R&D and production site in Italy. Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02. More information: Website:

Company: Enapter AG
ISIN: DE000A255G02



