Neys Showcases Innovative IP67 And HPC Server-Grade Edge AI Solutions At DSEI 2023

Taipei, Taiwan – Sep. 11, 2023 – Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of rugged embedded systems, is collaborating with Bressner at the DSEI exhibition during September 12th to 15th at booth H8-420, ExCel London. This collaboration is a testament to the unwavering dedication to tackling the distinctive demands of the military sector by providing resilient and smart solutions. The spotlight is on their rugged HPC server, featuring the power of AMD EPYC, and IP67 waterproof embedded computers, both are winners of Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards and are designed to meet the rigorneeds of military applications.

Don't miss the opportunity to visit Neousys and Bresssner to explore the array of cutting-edge products showcased, including:



Rugged HPC server:

RGS-8805GC, a rugged HPC server powered by the AMD® EPYCTM 7003 series CPU and NVIDIA® RTX A6000/ A4500, liberated into field missions from the confines of an air-conditioned data center to the edge, it features -25°C to 60°C wide-temperature operation in a compact 2U 19" rack-mount enclosure at only 350mm deep. It is shock/vibration resistant and accepts 8 to 48V DC input voltage. The system also comes with additional PCIe expansion slots to install function cards for sensors, automotive cameras and LiDARs to become an all-in-one system with sensing, perception, and planning functions for ADAS in unmanned ground vehicles (UGV).

IP67 waterproof GPU computers:

Neousys SEMIL waterproof inference system comes with a pre-installed NVIDIA® Tesla T4, RTX A2000 or Quadro P2200. A winner of Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, the SEMIL-1700GC thrives in extreme environment conditions and operate under 100% load up to 62°C ambient without the GPU throttling. To achieve IP67 waterproof and robust I/O connectivity, it is coupled with specialized molded O-rings and equipped with M12 connectors for users to utilize cost-effective cable solutions that can be obtained commercially off-the-shelf.



"DSEI 2023, in the most significant and largest iteration of the show in its 24-year history, will tackle the theme of 'Achieving an Integrated Force'. We aim to showcase our latest innovations to a global audience of integrators and developers. Our well-established and field-tested designs empower customers to make informed decisions and streamline automated processes within the military and defense sector. We extend a warm welcome to all those who are interested in pioneering and next-generation products designed for autonomland, naval, and air defense systems," said sales manager Christine Pan.