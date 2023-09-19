Floods in Libya damage 95 percent of educational establishments

(MENAFN) Libya’s unity administration declared on Monday that 95 percent of the educational establishments in the flood-stricken zones of the eastern area of the nation are harmed.



The declaration was made at a mutual press meeting in Tripoli by Minister of Education Musa Al-Maqrif, who is member of the administration’s emergency and rapid response unit as well, together with other representatives.



He stated, nevertheless, that the school year is going to begin in the coming week through Libya.



"17 education facilities in Benghazi city have registered displaced students from the devastated areas," Al-Maqrif further mentioned.



At the same press meeting, Ali al-Quweirah, a spokesperson in the Education Ministry, mentioned that 114 schools in 15 areas were affected by the floods.



He continued that technical units are calculating and measuring the charges for the repair efforts in the schools.



Previously on Monday, the Tripoli-placed administration stated that 70 percent of the substructure in eastern Libya was harmed by past week’s destructive floods.

