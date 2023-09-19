Musk encourages action against racism on social media platform

(MENAFN) On Monday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was encouraged by Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to take action and fight racism on X, previously referred to as Twitter.



At the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, in a live interview that was streamed on X, Netanyahu stated: "I know your opposition to antisemitism. You have spoken about it, tweeted about it." He continued, making reference to the clause in the US Constitution that protects free expression.



Musk is dedicated to doing that, he continued, and he acknowledged that it is not a "easy task."



"But I encourage you to find a balance. It's a tough one," Netanyahu stated.



Musk responded, "I am sort of against attacking any group," adding that he was in favor of a much larger society.



"We can’t do that if there’s a lot of infighting, hatred, negativity. I am against antisemitism. I am against really anything that promotes hate and conflict."

