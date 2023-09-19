Kaolin Market Worth $6.1 Billion By 2028 - Excive Report By Markendmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific region dominated the global kaolin market in 2022 by holding the largest market share. Furthermore, this region is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. The Asia Pacific has emerged as a thriving and promising market for kaolin, driven by shifting demographics, rapid industrialization, and improving economic circumstances. With approximately 60% of the world's population residing in this region, the extensive utilization of kaolin across variend-use industries such as paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitary wares, fiberglass, and paints & coatings is quite notable.
Prominent companies in the kaolin market include Imerys S.A. (France), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-SibeN.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).
Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
Paper Pigments Market - Global Forecast to 2028
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of
America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, makingproficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit
or followon
Twitter ,
LinkedIn
and
Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email:
[email protected]
Research Insight:
Visit Our Website:
Content Source:
Logo:
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets