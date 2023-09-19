Kaolin Market Worth $6.1 Billion By 2028 - Excive Report By Markendmarketstm

Tuesday, 19 September 2023 12:08 GMT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific region dominated the global kaolin market in 2022 by holding the largest market share. Furthermore, this region is projected to experience the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2028. The Asia Pacific has emerged as a thriving and promising market for kaolin, driven by shifting demographics, rapid industrialization, and improving economic circumstances. With approximately 60% of the world's population residing in this region, the extensive utilization of kaolin across variend-use industries such as paper, rubber, ceramics & sanitary wares, fiberglass, and paints & coatings is quite notable.

Prominent companies in the kaolin market include Imerys S.A. (France), Ashapura Group (India), EICL Limited (India), SCR-SibeN.V. (Belgium), KaMin LLC (US), Thiele Kaolin Company (US), LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary), Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany), Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic), I-Minerals lnc. (Canada), 20 Microns Limited (India), Minotaur Exploration Limited (Australia), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), KERAMOST, a.s. (Czech Republic), Uma Group of Kaolin (India), Jiangxi Sincere Mineral Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Active Minerals International, LLC (US).

