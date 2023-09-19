Devastating floods cause extensive infrastructure damage in eastern Libya

(MENAFN) The unity government based in Tripoli, Libya, has reported extensive damage to eastern Libya's infrastructure, with approximately 70 percent of it impacted by severe floods that occurred last week. According to Al-Hussein Swedan, who heads the roads and bridges department within the Transport Ministry, the floods led to the collapse of 11 bridges, including two crucial ones connecting Derna with Soussa and al-Qubba, as well as six others.



Derna bore the brunt of the devastating flooding triggered by Mediterranean Storm Daniel on September 10th. The city experienced dam breaches, resulting in the destruction of homes and the loss of lives. The calamity also took a toll on water pipelines, with around 80 percent of them collapsing across eastern towns and villages. Furthermore, approximately 50 percent of roads in the affected areas suffered damage.



Despite the extensive destruction, Swedan's department has made efforts to establish alternative routes in the affected and damaged regions, attempting to restore connectivity and access for the affected communities.

