Istat Revises Downwards Inflation Estimates For Aut

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istat on Friday revised downwards its preliminary annual
inflation estimate for August, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
The Italian consumer price index for the whole nation (NIC) was
estimated to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 5.4% on
an annual basis, down from a year-on-year increase of 5.9% in
July.
Last month Istat issued an initial preliminary estimate of +0.4%
month-on-month and +5.5% year-on-year.
