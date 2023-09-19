Participants Of 33Rd Meeting Ofordinationuncil Visits Alley Of Honors

They also visited the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The Prosecutors General then commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

They also joined a tree-planting ceremony in the Central Park.

The participants of the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states and the 4th meeting of Prosecutors General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in recognition of his important role in the development of Azerbaijan and the protection of human rights and freedoms.

The 30th meeting of the Coordination Council of General Prosecutors of the CIS member states was held in a video conference format on October 8th. At the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted the importance of adequately adapting to the new challenges of society and ensuring transparency in the activities of the prosecution authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the new structure of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was approved by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on June 10th, 2020.