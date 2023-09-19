Participants Of 33Rd Meeting Ofordinationuncil Visits Alley Of Honors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council of
Prosecutors General of the CIS member states and the 4th meeting of
Prosecutors General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
member states have visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to
National Leader, founder, and architect of the modern, independent
Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
They also visited the grave of outstanding ophthalmologist,
academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
The Prosecutors General then commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who
gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial
integrity and placed a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
They also joined a tree-planting ceremony in the Central
Park.
The participants of the 33rd meeting of the Coordination Council
of Prosecutors General of the CIS member states and the 4th meeting
of Prosecutors General of the Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) member states paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev
in recognition of his important role in the development of
Azerbaijan and the protection of human rights and freedoms.
The 30th meeting of the Coordination Council of General
Prosecutors of the CIS member states was held in a video conference
format on October 8th. At the meeting, Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev noted the importance of adequately adapting to the new
challenges of society and ensuring transparency in the activities
of the prosecution authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He
also highlighted the new structure of the Prosecutor General's
Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was approved by the
Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on June 10th, 2020.
