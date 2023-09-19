Armenian Armed Forces Shell Azerbaijan Army Positions In Gadabay Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Gadabay have been
subjected to fire, Azernews reports with reference
to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the
directions of Cil settlement of the Cambarak region and Dara
settlement of the Basharkecar region using small arms several times
subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the
direction of Ayrivang and Galakend settlements of Gadabay region
starting from September 15, 23:55 (GMT+4), to September 16, 00:35
(GMT+4).
"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the
mentioned direction", the ministry said.
