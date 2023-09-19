Schools Built By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Put Into Operation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Heydar Aliyev Foundation regularly builds new educational
institutions or restores their functionality. The 2023-2024
academic year was no exception, Azernews reports.
As always, the Foundation's gift to teachers and students for
the new academic year includes the capital and districts of
Azerbaijan. In the new academic year, 22 educational establishments
- 19 schools and 3 pre-schools overhauled and restored in Baku and
regions by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as newly built
ones - will be given to teachers and students. It is planned to
open 10 more schools built and repaired by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation during the academic year.
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Elakparov, and Minister of
Science and Education Emin Amrullayev visited newly built and
thoroughly repaired schools in Goychay, Ismayilli, and Gabala.
Capital repair and restoration works were carried out at School
No.6 in Goychay town on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation.
As the building of Goychay City Secondary School No.6, built in
1969, had already fallen into disrepair, the Foundation started
reconstruction works here in January 2023. As a result of the
works, an educational institution with 624 pupils' places,
consisting of 4 buildings, one building with 3 floors and other
buildings with 2 floors, was put into operation in a short period
of time. The school has 30 classrooms, laboratories for physics,
chemistry, biology, informatics, military training, labor training
rooms for girls and boys, a library, a canteen, dance and sports
halls, and an outdoor sports ground. The school was provided with
necessary furniture and equipment, classrooms and laboratories were
equipped with visual aids, the schoolyard was landscaped, and
modern lighting systems were installed.
It should be noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has built
schools, kindergartens, and kindergartens in Goychay town, as well
as Beydovul, Kurdshaban, and Alpout villages of Goychay
district.
Projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the sphere of
education in the past also covered Ismayilli district. To date, the
Foundation has opened secondary schools and kindergartens in
Ismayilli town, as well as in varivillages of the district. In
the new academic year of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, one more
thing has been added to the work done in the sphere of education in
Ismayilli district. A new building of secondary school No.4 for 280
pupils was constructed here on the Foundation's initiative.
Secondary school No. 4 in Ismailli, built in 1979, has fallen into
disrepair over the past period. As a result of construction works
started by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in January this year, an
educational center consisting of three buildings has been
constructed.
The school has been equipped with the necessary equipment,
classrooms, and laboratories with visual aids. In addition to the
gymnasium, an outdoor sports ground has been put into operation.
Improvement and landscaping works have been carried out in the
schoolyard.
Another project of the Foundation related to education belongs
to the Gabala district. Secondary School No.1 was constructed and
commissioned in Gabala's Nik settlement on the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation's initiative.
It should be noted that during the meeting between President
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in May 2021, Robert Mobili, head
of the Alban-Udin Christian ReligiCommunity, met with the head
of state at the Church of St Mary Mother of Albanian in the
settlement of Nik Gabaly and applied for repair of the 150-year-old
school in the settlement. In this connection, the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation has started construction of a new building for School
No.1. It should also be noted that this is not the first project of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation related to education in Nik
settlement. Thus, secondary school No.2 was also built in the
settlement on the Foundation's initiative.
The classrooms and laboratories of the 2-storey secondary school
No.1 for 200 pupils, which will be commissioned in the 2023-2024
academic year, have been provided with necessary equipment and
visual aids. The school has a library, a canteen, an assembly hall,
a sports hall and an outdoor sports ground for students and
teachers. The courtyard of the education center has been landscaped
and gardened.
Thus, the commissioning of new educational centers with the
support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is another contribution to
the education of the young generation in the country.
The Foundation, which has paid special attention to the
education sphere since its establishment and declared the
development of this sphere as a priority direction of its activity,
supports the education sphere by implementing such programs as "New
School for Modernizing Azerbaijan". "Support of Education" creates
educational complexes corresponding to modern standards and aims at
improving the quality of education. Educational institutions are
provided with visual resources. Since 2004, 500 schools have been
built and repaired within the framework of education projects of
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.