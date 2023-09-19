3.2 Magnitude Of Earthquake Felt In Azerbaijan's Guba District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A magnitude 3.2 earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan's Guba
district on Saturday, according to the Republican Seismic Survey
Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Azernews reports.
The quake, at the depth of 42 km, was recorded at 05:48 local
time.
