Some 79 People Pass Via Lachin Border Checkpoint In Direction Of Armenia

Free passage of persons of Armenian origin was once again ensured today at the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, Azernews reports.

A total of 79 people once again freely crossed the checkpoint in the direction of Armenia today.

Among those crossing the checkpoint, along with the citizens of Armenia, there were also citizens of Russia. After checking the documents of these persons, their free movement through the checkpoint was ensured.

It should be noted that all conditions have been created for comfortable passage of persons of Armenian origin through the checkpoint. This once again proves that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the Lachin road are lies and slander.

In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia.