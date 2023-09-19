Azerbaijan Launches Arbitration Process Against Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has launched an arbitration process against Armenia
for large-scale environmental destruction in accordance with the
rules of the Berne Convention, the Deputy Chairman of the Supreme
Court of Azerbaijan Chingiz Asgarov said, Azernews reports.
He made the remark at the international conference of judges
themed“Access to justice in the field of ecology”, being held by
the Supreme Court and the Association of Judges of Kyrgyzstan in
Cholpon-Ata city on September 14-16.
He noted that the process of investigating the environmental
damage caused to the nature of Azerbaijan as a result of the
30-year occupation of Armenia continues.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.