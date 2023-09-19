Tuesday, 19 September 2023 12:06 GMT

Illegal Armenian Armed Formations On Territory Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam


9/19/2023 3:43:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam direction for engineering preparation on September 16 at about 13:00 (GMT+4), Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped," the ministry said.

