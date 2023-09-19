Illegal Armenian Armed Formations On Territory Of Azerbaijan's Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of
Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is
temporarily stationed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the
positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam direction for
engineering preparation on September 16 at about 13:00 (GMT+4), Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
"As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units,
the ongoing work was immediately stopped," the ministry said.
