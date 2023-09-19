Azerbaijan & World Bank Diss Prospects Foroperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of
Population Sahil Babayev has met with newly appointed World Bank
Country Manager for the country Stefanie Stallmeister, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Minister Sahil Babayev hailed the successful
cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank, stressing the
importance of the projects implemented jointly over the past
period.
Babayev emphasized the important role of the "Employment Support
Project" in expanding the self-employment program in Azerbaijan and
supporting the access of vulnerable groups to small business.
The meeting also focused on the social reforms and achievements,
strengthening of social protection of vulnerable groups, expansion
of active employment programs and other issues.
Stefanie Stallmeister also praised the fruitful cooperation
between the World Bank and the Ministry over the past period.
The parties exchanged views on the current cooperation agenda,
the implementation of the "Employment Support Project" as well as
prospects for future cooperation.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.