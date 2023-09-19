Azerbaijani Mfansiders Repetition Of Claims Of Armenian Side By United States Unacceptable

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a meeting with
US State Department's Senior Advisor for CaucaNegotiations
Louis Bono said that the reiteration of the Armenian side's claims
by theis unacceptable, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the
unacceptability of the Armenian side's repeated claims among
international partners, including the US, who are well-informed
about the situation in the region.
The minister underscored that despite Armenia's constant
military and political provocations, its smear campaign against
Azerbaijan, and its support for separatism on Azerbaijani
territories, Azerbaijan continues to maintain a constructive
position.
Previously, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry responded to recent
allegations ofActing Assistant Secretary of State for European
and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim regarding the use of Lachin-Khankendi
road.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, a border checkpoint was
established at 12:00 (GMT+4) on April 23 by the units of the State
Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the
Lachin-Khankendi road on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan,
on the border with Armenia.
