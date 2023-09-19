Armenian Armed Forces' Quapter Captured- Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian armed forces units' quadcopter, which was launched from
the direction of the Sultanbay settlement of Pashali district,
attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flights over the defense
positions of the units of the Combined Arms Army stationed in the
direction of the Turkesh settlement of the Shahbuz district of the
Nakhchivan AutonomRepublic, Azernews reports
with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
“The quadcopter detected by Azerbaijan Army's Air Defense Units
was landed and neutralized by special technical means,” the
ministry added.
