Turkish President Proposes Quadripartite Negotiations On Garabagh Region Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye has extended a proposal to lead three-way talks about
Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, involving those two countries and
neighboring Armenia, while also expressing readiness for four-way
discussions that would include Russia, Turkish President Recep
Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Azernews reports.
"We conveyed our proposal for a trilateral meeting under our
leadership to them (Azerbaijan and Armenia). Beyond the trilateral
approach, we also made a quadrilateral proposal," Erdogan said at a
news conference in Istanbul ahead of his departure for next week's
UN General Assembly meeting in New York.
"There has been no response yet," he said of the four-way
proposal, noting that he would discuss the matter with his
Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.
On Türkiye's EU accession process, Erdogan said Ankara would
evaluate recent developments. "After these evaluations, we can part
ways with the EU if necessary."
The EU is "trying to break away" from Ankara, he said on the
European Parliament's 2022 report about Türkiye.
On Sweden's NATO membership bid, he said that if terrorists were
being allowed to hold demonstrations under police protection in the
Scandinavian country, this showed that Stockholm was failing to
"fulfill its duties" under an agreement with Ankara to greenlight
its accession to the alliance.
