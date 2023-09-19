Azerbaijani FM Meets Withudi Arabian Ambador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov
received the newly appointed Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the
country Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutayli, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The Ambassador presented the Foreign Minister with copies of his
credentials.
Jeyhun Bayramov wished the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia success
during his diplomatic mission to the country. Speaking about the
bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan
and Saudi Arabia in varifields, including political, economic,
energy security, humanitarian, etc., he emphasized the important
role of mutual visits and contacts in the development of relations.
In particular, the demonstration of mutual solidarity within the
framework of international organizations and support for the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan were noted with
satisfaction. The importance of mutual visits of foreign ministers
and consultations between the foreign ministries of the two
countries was emphasized.
The Ambassador spoke about the development of relations between
the two countries and recent bilateral meetings. He noted that he
would make every effort to further expand trade turnover between
our countries
Other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting,
the department said.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096038
