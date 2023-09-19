Tiktok Fined 345 Million Euros Over Handling Of Children's Data In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews) TikTok has been fined 345 million euros ($370 million) for
breaching privacy laws regarding the processing of children's
personal data in the European Union, its lead regulator in the bloc
said on Friday, Azernews reports.
The Chinese-owned short-video platform, which has grown rapidly
among teenagers around the world in recent years, breached a number
of EU privacy laws between July 31, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020,
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said in a
statement.
It is the first time ByteDance-owned TikTok has been reprimanded
by the DPC, the lead regulator in the EU for many of the world's
top tech firms due to the location of their regional headquarters
in Ireland.
A spokesperson for TikTok said it disagreed with the decision,
particularly the size of the fine, and that most of the criticisms
are no longer relevant as a result of measures it introduced before
the DPC's probe began in September 2021.
The DPC said TikTok's breaches included how in 2020 accounts for
users under the age of 16 were set to "public" by default and that
TikTok did not verify whether a user was actually a child user's
parent or guardian when linked through the "family pairing"
feature.
TikTok added tougher parental controls to family pairing in
November 2020 and changed the default setting for all registered
users under the age of 16 to "private" in January 2021.
TikTok said on Friday it plans to further update its privacy
materials to make the differences between public and private
accounts clearer and that a private account will be pre-selected
for new 16-17-year-old users when they register for the app from
later this month.
The DPC gave TikTok three months to bring all its processing
into compliance where infringements were found.
It has a second probe open into the transferring by TikTok of
personal data to China and whether it complies with EU data law
when moving personal data to countries outside the bloc. In March
the DPC said it was preparing a preliminary draft decision into
that investigation.
Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR),
introduced in 2018, the lead regulator for any given company can
impose fines of up to 4% of the company's global revenue.
The DPC has hit other tech giants with big fines, including a
combined 2.5 billion euros levied on Meta (META.O).
It had 22 inquiries open into multinationals based in Ireland at
the end of 2022.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096037
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.