Stability In Cauca Priority For Türkiye: Turkish Defense Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye prioritizes stability and peace in the Caucaand
supports its sister nation Azerbaijan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler
said, Azernews reports.
“We place great importance on stability in the Caucasus. We are
making significant efforts to establish lasting peace in the region
and continue to support our brotherly nation Azerbaijan with the
understanding of 'one nation, two states,'” Güler said at a
ceremony held at the Defense Ministry marking Sept. 19, Veterans
Day.
In a speech, he said that Türkiye will continue contributing to
regional and global peace in many regions.
“We are continuing our constructive efforts to reactivate the
Black Sea grain agreement,” he added, referring to a pact reached
last summer to enable grain exports from Ukraine despite the
ongoing war, which Russia withdrew from in July.
Güler also said Türkiye is continuing its endeavors to maintain
the favorable atmosphere with Greece that it has been fostering in
recent years.
“We will continue our fight against terrorism with the same
determination and unwavering commitment as we have done so far,
without making any concessions,” he stressed.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096036
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.