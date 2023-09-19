London Mayor raises concerns about 45°C days amid climate change

(MENAFN) London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, has raised serious concerns about the city experiencing scorching days of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) due to the worsening effects of climate change. Khan referred to an interim independent report on climate resilience in London, highlighting the alarming implications of climate change for the city's future, including the possibility of enduring extreme heat days at 45 degrees Celsius.



"It means the Underground is not fit for purpose, some of the homes are too hot in the daytime, care homes and schools too," he shared with The Guardian during a climate summit in New York where governments have convened to address strategies for tackling extreme heat.



Sadiq Khan emphasized the urgency of promptly adapting to these soaring temperatures, stressing the necessity for those postponing action to recognize the pressing reality. He declared, "It's imperative for those who have been hesitant to take action to acknowledge that the time for action is now; it's happening in real-time."



The mayor discussed the steps he had already taken to address the issue, including the introduction of more shading trees and the installation of air conditioning in buses. However, he directed criticism towards the government, underscoring the need for increased governmental assistance to enable cities to effectively adapt to the challenges posed by climate change. Khan's remarks underscore the importance of immediate action and collaborative efforts in addressing the growing climate crisis.

