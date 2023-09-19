Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Earthquake Hit Caspian Sea


9/19/2023 3:39:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake hit the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic Seismological Service Center under ANAS.

The Bureau said that on September 17, at 02:51 local time, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 147 km east of the Gala station.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 and the epicenter was located at a depth of 62 km.

The earthquake was not felt in Baku.

MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096032

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search