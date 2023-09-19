Earthquake Hit Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake hit the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Earthquake Research Bureau of the Republic
Seismological Service Center under ANAS.
The Bureau said that on September 17, at 02:51 local time, an
earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 147 km east of the Gala
station.
The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 and the epicenter was
located at a depth of 62 km.
The earthquake was not felt in Baku.
