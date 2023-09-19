SCC Releases Volume Of Exported Oil Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to customs declarations (nomenclature code 2710),
Azerbaijan exported 678,402.9 tons of oil products in
January-August this year, which is 64.3 percent more than the
corresponding period last year, Azernews reports,
citing the State Customs Committee (SCC).
SCC noted that oil products worth $404 m were exported from
Azerbaijan during the reporting period.
In January-August, 1.66 percent of all exports from Azerbaijan
were accounted for by the export of oil products. In the
corresponding period of last year, 770 thousand 815.85 tons of oil
products worth $527m were exported from Azerbaijan.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107096031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.