SCC Releases Volume Of Exported Oil Products

In January-August, 1.66 percent of all exports from Azerbaijan were accounted for by the export of oil products. In the corresponding period of last year, 770 thousand 815.85 tons of oil products worth $527m were exported from Azerbaijan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.