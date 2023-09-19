Azerbaijani Culture Promoted At Forum Of Associations In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Traditional Forum of Associations cultural event was held in
front of the city hall of the 15th arrondissement of Paris. The
French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association (ADFA) operating in France
participated in the Forum, Azernews reports.
ADFA's stand displayed books and brochures, carpets, and copper
vessels published to promote Azerbaijani culture. The visitors to
the stand were informed about Azerbaijani history and culture.
Azerbaijani national dance was presented in the music program
organized within the framework of the forum. The mayor of the 15th
district, who came to the forum, visited the stand of ADFA.
It should be noted that representatives of people living in the
French capital promote their culture at this Forum in the event
attended by numerassociations. Within the framework of the
forum, the associations provide information about the cultural
programs they plan throughout the year and inform local
residents.
