Azerbaijani Culture Promoted At Forum Of Associations In Paris

ADFA's stand displayed books and brochures, carpets, and copper vessels published to promote Azerbaijani culture. The visitors to the stand were informed about Azerbaijani history and culture. Azerbaijani national dance was presented in the music program organized within the framework of the forum. The mayor of the 15th district, who came to the forum, visited the stand of ADFA.

It should be noted that representatives of people living in the French capital promote their culture at this Forum in the event attended by numerassociations. Within the framework of the forum, the associations provide information about the cultural programs they plan throughout the year and inform local residents.