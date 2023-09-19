Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Azerbaijani Dancers Will Hold Master Classes In Tbilisi


9/19/2023 3:39:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From September 22 to 25, the "Fifth International Dance Festival" will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.

The festival, where mainly Latin American dances will be performed, will be organized by the Georgian National Federation of Social Dances and "SaCaliente Tbilisi" organization.

During the three days, people from different backgrounds will be able to participate in the festival, master classes and shows. The organizers promise live concerts of bachata dancers, master classes from famdancers, as well as Latin evenings and shows with dances such as salsa, bachata, kizomba and afro. Dancers from Azerbaijan, Spain, France, Turkiye, Cuba, Greece, Ukraine, and Georgia will teach different styles of dances to the guests of the festival.

The events will be held at the Caliente SDF Academy located at Agmashenebeli Avenue 6.

