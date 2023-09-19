Azerbaijani Dancers Will Hold Master Classes In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From September 22 to 25, the "Fifth International Dance
Festival" will be held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azernews reports.
The festival, where mainly Latin American dances will be
performed, will be organized by the Georgian National Federation of
Social Dances and "SaCaliente Tbilisi" organization.
During the three days, people from different backgrounds will be
able to participate in the festival, master classes and shows. The
organizers promise live concerts of bachata dancers, master classes
from famdancers, as well as Latin evenings and shows with
dances such as salsa, bachata, kizomba and afro. Dancers from
Azerbaijan, Spain, France, Turkiye, Cuba, Greece, Ukraine, and
Georgia will teach different styles of dances to the guests of the
festival.
The events will be held at the Caliente SDF Academy located at
Agmashenebeli Avenue 6.
