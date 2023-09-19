Tuesday, 19 September 2023 11:22 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire


(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 09:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

