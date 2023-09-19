Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 17, at about 09:55, the Armenian armed forces units
from the positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement using
small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions
stationed in the direction of Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar
district, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in
the mentioned direction.
