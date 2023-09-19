Armenian-Born Deputy Of Mayor Of Paris Provokes Against Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The deputy of the mayor of Paris of Armenian origin committed
provocation against Azerbaijanis, Azernews report.
Anouch Toranyan, the deputy of the mayor of Paris accompanied by
a French colleague started a fight in front of Azerbaijan's stand
and tried to destroy the stand.
Anouch Toronyan is the daughter of Ara Toronyan, head of CCAF
(coordinating council of French Armenian organizations).
She insulted the members of the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue
Association and used inappropriate words against Azerbaijan.
However, the provocation was prevented.
Azerbaijan was represented at the Forum of Associations held in
the 15th district of Paris, the capital of France. Azerbaijan was
represented by the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association.
