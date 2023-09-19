Azerbaijan's Hyrkan Forests Have Been Included In UNE World Heritage List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Hyrkan forests of Azerbaijan have been included in the
UNEWorld Heritage List. It is worth noting that Hyrkan forests
are the first natural area of Azerbaijan to be included in the
UNEWorld Heritage List, Azernews reports,
citing t Firuddin Aliyev, head of the Biological Diversity
Protection Service.
He noted that taking into account the characteristics of the
Hyrkan forests, which are rich in relict species and have a very
interesting landscape, it was proposed to include this unique area
in the UNEWorld Heritage List, for this purpose, the
transnational "Hyrkan forests" nomination was prepared within the
Hyrkan National Park and it will be included in 2022. It was
presented to the World Heritage Committee of UNEat the end of
the year.
"The decision to include the Hyrkan forests of Azerbaijan in the
UNEWorld Heritage List was made at the 45th session of the
UNEWorld Heritage Committee currently in Riyadh, Saudi
Arabia.
The Hyrkan forests are a unique forest massif covering the
south-western and southern shores of the Caspian Sea and are one of
the rare ecosystems on our plthat have preserved their
uniqueness," said the service official.
Firuddin Aliyev added that the protection of such a natural
monument is a successful continuation of the long-term
environmental policy of Azerbaijan.
