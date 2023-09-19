Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Hold Phone Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a phone
talk with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Azernews reports.
The ministers discussed bilateral issues, as well as the current
regional situation in the post-conflict period.
During the telephone conversation, issues that arose following
the results of recent meetings held between the co-chairs of the
Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on Economic, Trade and
Humanitarian Cooperation, and further steps to be taken were
discussed.
In addition, the contribution of high-level meetings and
interdepartmental contacts between the two countries to the
development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations was highly
appreciated.
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian once again recalled his meeting with
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of his
visit to the country to participate in the ministerial meeting of
the Non-Aligned Coordination Bureau.
At the same time, the ministers discussed the necessary measures
for the complete normalization of relations between the two
countries.
Minister Bayramov noted that, despite the peace proposals and
initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan aimed at normalizing
relations in the region, the military-political provocations of the
Armenian leadership against the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan harmed these efforts.
The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
